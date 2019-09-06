Quality Control’s newest signee Layton Greene is vying for the R&B Princess crown with her cutesy single “Leave Em Alone.”

But, aside from bad boys, what else can’t Layton Greene live without? We caught up with the singer to get that answer. Press play below.

Leave Em Alone: Layton Greene Shares What She Can’t Live Without [Exclusive Video] was originally published on 92q.com

