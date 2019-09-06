LeBron James Gets His Own Massive Building At Nike’s World Headquarters

Nike has announced that they will be naming the newest building on its campus, the World Headquarters campus extension, after LeBron James. LeBron is a two time Olympic gold medalist, four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion, and his massive influence in NBA is undeniable. The LeBron James building is the sixth new building that has been erected since a new project kicked off in early 2015.

The building will be located on the north campus, and will serve as home to Nike’s Beaverton-based Advanced Innovation team. It will be a start of state-of-the-art Sport Research Lab, this building, and program exemplifies Nike’s leadership in sports science, all while investing further in the competitive advantage they have over rivals.

“It’s so surreal,” said James. “It’s been an honor to be a part of such a great company for the last 18 years. And to know that a building with my name will reside on campus — it’s truly an honor, and I feel truly special.”

The Nike Sports Research Lab will be the main occupant of the new building, and their space will be five times larger than the space they are currently working in. The facility will also include a full NBA-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straightaway an artificial turf training pitch, and an incline ramp which extends 500 feet and offers a slope training area on an otherwise flat surface.

LeBron has been a Nike athlete since he was drafted into the NBA in 2003, Lebron is the youngest player to score 30,000 points– but it’s always bigger than basketball.

