Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Is Down With Trump

Isiah Washington is once again the center of controversy expressing his support of the so-called #WalkAway movement which asks its members to figuratively “walk away” from the Democratic Party. In a recent sit-down with Fox News, the former Grey’s Anatomy actor shared his political stance without fear.

“Walking away … is a sacrifice, it’s a risk, and there’s a penalty for it,” Washington told Fox Nation’s “Nuff Said,” adding that “the reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic Party as I know it … is that something doesn’t feel right.”

He added: “I don’t know where I’m going, but I know where I come from. And if I look at the political image of the Democratic Party over the last 50 years of my life since I was 5, and very little has changed for my community, then I have some questions — more than questions.”

Washington is a supporter of the #WalkAway movement, a social media campaign that aims to encourage members of the “divisive” Democratic Party to leave it, according to the group’s website. He said he only recently started getting political after Trump invited him to the White House in April to celebrate the First Step Act, which aims to address issues in the criminal justice system.

Washington years back uttered a homophobic statement which led to his ouster from Grey’s Anatomy, but he has continued to work on other shows, most notably CW’s The 100.

