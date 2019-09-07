Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About Michael Jackson While Responding To Paris Jackson

All is fair in love and clap back for 50 Cent. And the rapper renowned for his pettiness recently took to an extreme when responding to Paris Jackson about her father, Michael Jackson.
See Also: ‘I Thought It Was A Hoax’: Sparkle Talks R. Kelly’s Marriage To Aaliyah
The budding feud apparently first started when 50 Cent posted a video to his Instagram with the following caption: “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this.”
That prompted Paris Jackson, 21, to respond from her verified account: “true legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can probably understand.”
When the 44-year-old rapper apparently took offense at Paris’ remark, he went there.
“Why am I the bad guy, I understand how you feel Paris, but does anyone care about how the little boys butts feels,” 50 wrote.
Paris Jackson had yet to respond to 50’s lewd and unfounded allegations as of Saturday morning.
In 1993, Michael Jackson was accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy named Jordan Chandler. In January of 1994, he reportedly settled for $23 million. The accuser’s father committed suicide in 2009, five months after the singer died. Chandler reportedly has never come forward about the allegations and supposedly lives outside of the country. In 2017, when Wade Robson, a choreographer who is featured in “Leaving Neverland,” accused Michael Jackson of sexual assault—even though he’d said in the past the singer didn’t assault him.
In 2003, Michael Jackson was charged with seven counts of child molestation and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent to a 13-year-old boy. He was ultimately acquitted of all charges. Robson testified at the 2003 trial, but James Safechuck, the other person featured in “Leaving Neverland,” did not.
Many people have maintained the documentary is untrue, including Brett Barnes, who said he knew Michael Jackson when he was child. According to TMZ, the film “implies Jackson molested him as a boy. As for why Barnes thinks this … Wade Robson — one of the singer’s well-known alleged victims — claims in the doc, Barnes ‘replaced him.’ The film then shows Michael and Brett together on tour. Thus, the insinuation.”
Barnes testified at Michael Jackson’s criminal trial in 2005 and said he was never assaulted by him. He also tweeted this in January.
Michael Jackson was acquitted of all charges.
SEE ALSO:
Bahamas Is ‘Open For Business’: Tourists Still Encouraged To Visit As Hurricane Dorian Survivors Flee
‘Promising Sight’ Leaves Botham Jean’s Family, Lawyers Optimistic About Murder Trial
A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home
A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home
1. August of 2018Source:false 1 of 33
2. September 6, 2018Source:false 2 of 33
3. September 9, 2018Source:false 3 of 33
4. September 10, 2018Source:false 4 of 33
5. September 11, 2018Source:false 5 of 33
6. September 12, 2018Source:false 6 of 33
7. September 13, 2018Source:false 7 of 33
8. September 14, 2018Source:false 8 of 33
9. September 18, 2018Source:Radio One 9 of 33
10. September 21, 2018Source:false 10 of 33
11. September 24, 2018Source:false 11 of 33
12. September 26, 2018Source:false 12 of 33
13. September 29, 2018Source:false 13 of 33
14. October 5, 2018Source:false 14 of 33
15. October 17, 2018Source:false 15 of 33
16. October 17, 2018Source:false 16 of 33
17. October 19, 2018Source:false 17 of 33
18. October 22, 2018Source:false 18 of 33
19. October 22, 2018Source:false 19 of 33
20. October 29, 2018Source:false 20 of 33
21. November 6, 2018Source:false 21 of 33
22.22 of 33
23. November 26, 2018Source:Dallas Police Department 23 of 33
24. November 30, 201824 of 33
25. December 28, 2018Source:Getty 25 of 33
26. December 30, 201826 of 33
27.27 of 33
28. April 4, 2019Source:Getty 28 of 33
29. April 30, 201929 of 33
30. June 5, 201930 of 33
31. August 30, 201931 of 33
32. September 5, 201932 of 33
33. September 6, 201933 of 33
Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About Michael Jackson While Responding To Paris Jackson was originally published on newsone.com