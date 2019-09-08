CLOSE
Parks Employee Robbed at Gunpoint at Maryland Zoo

A masked burglar, 22 August 2000. SMH Picture by TANYA LAKE

Source: The Sydney Morning Herald / Getty

Baltimore City Police are investigating an armed robbery near the Maryland Zoo early Sunday.

They said a parks employee was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at the zoo.

Witnesses tell Fox Baltimore the employee was directing traffic for a 5K at the time when two men dressed in black drove up, got out, pointed a gun at the victim and stole his car, a white Acura, and a wallet.

The man reportedly just bought the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

