Baltimore City Police are investigating an armed robbery near the Maryland Zoo early Sunday.
They said a parks employee was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at the zoo.
Witnesses tell Fox Baltimore the employee was directing traffic for a 5K at the time when two men dressed in black drove up, got out, pointed a gun at the victim and stole his car, a white Acura, and a wallet.
The man reportedly just bought the vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Parks Employee Robbed at Gunpoint at Maryland Zoo was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS: