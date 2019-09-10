MC Lyte has a sterling reputation in the game, but she’s still getting sued. The Brooklyn rapper is getting sued for $38,000 in unpaid wages by a former employee.

An artist who claims Lyte hired him for a project is alleging the “Lyte As A Rock” rapper blessing him with the parting gift of a rubber check.

Reports TMZ:

In legal docs obtained by TMZ … Christopher Smith claims he was hired as an artist, animator and writer on a project for MC Lyte’s entertainment management and production firm, Sunni Gyrl, but he says he was never paid for his 1,228 hours on the job. He claims he’s owed a total of $38,375.

In the docs, Christopher claims after he was let go from the project, MC Lyte and her biz partner Lynn Richardson sent him a check for $11,250 … but he says it bounced.

Now, Christopher is suing MC Lyte, Richardson and Sunni Gyrl … and he wants the cash he claims he’s owed.

Damn, say it ain’t so.

No word from MC Lyte on the matter, yet. But we gotta hear both sides.

MC Lyte Sued For $38K In Unpaid Wages was originally published on hiphopwired.com

