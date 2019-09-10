Chance The Rapper Reschedules Houston Date Rescheduled For January 26th, 2020

Due to the birth of his daughter and recent marriage, Chance the Rapper has postponed his October 23rd Houston show to January 26, 2020.

All tickets from the original date will be honored. Special guests for the new date will be announced soon. Chance posted the following message out to his fans on Instagram this afternoon: “I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com.”

“We congratulate Chance on the birth of his daughter and support him while he takes time to be with his family. We are thrilled to welcome him back on the road in 2020,” said Live Nation.

Fans may request a refund on their ticket purchase if they are unable to attend the rescheduled performance. Refunds will be issued in the same manner in which the original ticket order was placed. All refund requests, except those purchased with a credit card, must be handled in person at the Toyota Center box office or by mail.

Original tickets must be returned to Toyota Center Box Office, in person or by mail, in order to process a full refund. Refund requests must be received by Toyota Center before the day of the rescheduled show. Any refund request received after the rescheduled date will not be accepted. Credit card orders will be refunded to the credit card used to make the original purchase. Once you have submitted your refund request, please allow 7-10 business days for the refund to appear on your account.

Toyota Center Box Office Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday By Mail Refunds: Please mail a letter requesting a refund to the following address.

You must include your tickets when requesting a refund:

Toyota Center Box Office Attn:

Chance The Rapper Refunds

1510 Polk Street Houston, TX 77002

All questions should be directed to 866-4-HOUTIX (866-446-8849).

