How Can I Donate To The Bahamas?

Hurricane Dorian is still impacting the Bahamas and will have a major affect on that region for years to come. I know many of you are asking yourself how can you help. Here are a few options.
The American Red Cross are always taking donations to help with natural disasters and tragedies.
Goods & Supplies are in high demand in many of the affected areas in the Bahamas.
Things like canned goods, trash bags, water & water containers, blankets, generators, first aid kits, and so much more is needed.
Click here to see a list of items that are needed in the relief effort.
Below is a list of drop off locations to send supplies:
Beauty Exchange Beauty Supply
1020 W. Sunrise Blvd
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33311
Tel: 954 462 4545
–
4 Other Beauty Exchange Beauty Supply Drop-Off Locations:
11020 SW 184th Street
Miami, FL 33157
305 233 9344
–
2100 45th Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
561 845 8852
–
6359 W. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32818
407 822 9228
–
11820 NW 10th Avenue
Miami, FL 33168
305 688 4485
St. Matthews Episcopal Church
404 SW 3rd St,
Delray Beach, FL 33444
561-715-0135
561305-9149
CLICK HERE FOR MORE DROP OFF LOCATIONS
DONATE TO THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE BAHAMAS
