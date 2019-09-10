Autotune Whispers: Yes, The FKA Twigs & Future Music Video Is Just As Trippy As You’d Imagine

After staying low since her 2015 EP M3LL155X, singer FKA Twigs is back on the scene and she’s as intimate and experimental as ever.

In preparation for her new album Magdalene, Twigs has released her second single and it features a left field collaboration courtesy of Future. In “Holy Terrain,” Twigs sings proclamations of love with lyrics like “For a man who can follow his heart/ Not get bound by his boys and his chains/ For a man who can follow his heart/ And stand up in my holy terrain.”

Per typical FKA Twigs, the lyrics are strikingly relatable and the visuals are trippy af.

The singer dropped the music video for “Holly Terrain” on Monday and it features shifty camera movements, Twigs wearing different colored eyes and Twigs riding on what looks like a mechanical bull. In the middle of all this, Twigs and crew also find time to go off with some bomb choreography. Unfortunately, Future missed out on all the fun by not appearing in the music video.

In an interview with i-D, Twigs explained Future’s verse, saying:

“He’s just talking about his downfalls as a man; how he’s sorry and asking for healing. I love sad Future. I love when he gets emo, when he expresses himself. It’s just so beautiful when he opens up.”

Leave it up to FKA Twigs to bring out your emotions.

You can listen to her album Magdalene when it comes out on October 25. Meanwhile, you can check out the equally trippy music video for her first single “Cellophane” here.

my new album MAGDALENE is available for pre-order and is out october 25th.https://t.co/t7Qc98Y2d9 pic.twitter.com/fgDGTNtHbL — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) September 9, 2019

