Fare Evasion Arrest Turns into Drug Bust in D.C.

Police in Washington, D.C. found drugs and guns when they stopped and searched a man suspected of fare evasion at the Pentagon City Metro station.

Malike Razon Brittain, of Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while unlawfully carrying narcotics and fare evasion.

The 24-year-old was stopped by officers on Thursday and he refused to provide his ID so a fare evasion citation could be issued. They say his refusal led to a search that uncovered an assault rifle-pistol, a revolver, cocaine, and prescription drugs mixed with codeine.

He’s being held without bond.

Source: CBS Baltimore

