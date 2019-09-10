Fare Evasion Arrest Turns into Drug Bust in D.C.

Police in Washington, D.C. found drugs and guns when they stopped and searched a man suspected of fare evasion at the Pentagon City Metro station.

Malike Razon Brittain, of Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while unlawfully carrying narcotics and fare evasion.

The 24-year-old was stopped by officers on Thursday and he refused to provide his ID so a fare evasion citation could be issued. They say his refusal led to a search that uncovered an assault rifle-pistol, a revolver, cocaine, and prescription drugs mixed with codeine.

He’s being held without bond.

1/ MTPD officers at Pentagon City stopped a 24yo male yesterday for fare evasion. When he refused to comply with the issuance of a citation (would not give ID), he was placed under arrest. Search incident to arrest found 2 firearms (one assault rifle-pistol, one revolver) #wmata pic.twitter.com/IY8WCTKwpL — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) September 6, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

