Toddler Hurt After Falling From 11th Floor of Apartment Building

A 2-year-old boy is in intensive care after falling from a window on the 11th floor of an apartment building in Takoma Park Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders think the child fell into an area with bushes or mulch and ivy, inches away from the concrete sidewalk and parking lot.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fall.

