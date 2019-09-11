CLOSE
Attorney Urges Maryland To Settle HBCUs Case For $577M

An attorney representing Maryland’s four historically black colleges is urging the state to settle a long-running lawsuit over disparities in programs for $577 million “over a reasonable period of time.”

In the letter, Jones noted that Mississippi settled its HBCU case involving three schools nearly 20 years ago for about $517 million, which is about $791 million in today’s dollars when adjusted for inflation.

See Also: Black Twitter Reacts To Cory Booker Saying ‘HBCUs Are Not Just For African Americans’

