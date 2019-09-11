Blac Youngsta Has The Answers To All Of Your Relationship Issues

The Morning Hustle Crew had too much with Blac Youngsta for Twerk Sumn Tuesday and Working Women Wednesday! He joined Angie Ange and Lore’l to talk about his new album, Church on Sundays, which will be released soon and him becoming an ordained minister. Yup, that’s right, Blac Youngsta is available to officiate weddings!

Lore’l also shared that he gives great relationship advice so we had some of our listeners call in to get the answers to all of their love problems. We had calls about cheating, baby momma drama, marriage in jail and more! Some of the advice expressed by Blac Youngsta isn’t the norm but it will definitely get your attention. LOL. See our full experience with Rev. Blac Youngsta below…

