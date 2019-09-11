Paul Mooney’s Sons Speak On Their Father’s Gay Rumors And Allegations He Molested Richard Pryor Jr.

Back in August, Richard Pryor‘s former bodyguard Rashon Kahn set off a firestorm when he said that comedian Paul Mooney “violated” Richard Pryor Jr. Now, Paul Mooney’s sons are speaking out.

Kahn made his statements in a Comedy Hype interview on YouTube. He said Richard Pryor Sr. was so upset with the alleged assault that he put out a $1 million hit on Mooney. Richard Pryor Jr. was reportedly a minor at the time Kahn said the assault happened. Paul Mooney denied the allegations with his publicist, Cassandra Williams, releasing a statement: “There is no validity to Rashon Kahn’s statement as it relates to Mr. Paul Mooney.”

Now, Mooney’s sons, Dwayne and Daryl Mooney, are calling foul on Kahn’s allegations as well. In a series of spirited interviews with Comedy Hype they addressed the allegations that their dad molested Pryor Jr. and they addressed rumors that their dad was gay.

In the first video that dropped on Tuesday, Dwayne and Daryl first acknowledged that their dad was ill. Then, in response to Kahn’s allegations, Dwayne said, “Ya gonna listen to a goddamn bodyguard,” to which Daryl replied, “It’s usually the maid that tells the business, not the bodyguard, good lord.”

Daryl then went on to say “Rashon, fu** you, okay. Coming out with some bullsh** like that when Paul is ailing after he’s old. If the sh** was hot you should’ve told that sh** years ago. Richard Pryor Jr. ain’t say nothing about it, so how you gonna tell somebody’s business.”

Richard Pryor Jr. has alluded to a relationship with Mooney in a fast street interview with TMZ. He said, “Whatever happened in my life, it happened when I was young. Way before the ’80s.” When the cameraperson asked if his alleged relationship with Mooney was consensual, Pryor replied, “How can any relationship be consensual if I was a teenager?” He refused to elaborate on the subject after this.

The Mooney brothers peeped the TMZ interview but still maintain that Pryor Jr. never mentioned Paul Mooney by name. In regards to the accusation that Richard Pryor Sr. put a hit on Paul Mooney, Dwayne responded, “Richard Pryor was high every goddamn day. He probably put a hit on everybody. He probably put a hit on his momma.”

In another Comedy Hype video posted on Wednesday, the Mooney’s were asked about rumors that their father was gay. Daryl responded, “I don’t know, he ain’t never tried to fuck us. How we supposed to know?” He continued, “They used to say a whole lot of folks was gay. That’s Hollywood. There’s a whole lot of folks in Hollywood who are gay, there’s a whole lot of folks in Hollywood that you think are gay that are not gay.”

When asked what the response would be if Paul Mooney turned out to be gay, Dwayne said, “I don’t think it would be a big deal.” Daryl added, “Does it matter if he’s bisexual? If it matters that he’s bisexual that means you’re homophobic.” You can watch the full video below.

Paul Mooney’s Sons Speak On Their Father’s Gay Rumors And Allegations He Molested Richard Pryor Jr. was originally published on newsone.com

