Christina Milan admitted in a recent interview that she snuck through Nick Cannons phone back when they were dating so Angie and Lore’l got to thinking. They wanted to ask for a friend, what’s the craziest thing you’ve done to catch someone cheating?

Our callers had some wild stories…

@MorningHustleAM the craziest thing I ever did to catch an ex cheating was email my professor that I was sick, go pick up my homegirl (1.5 hours from my college) & then drive 5 hours to my bf’s college because I saw a tweet and he wasn’t answering me 😩😂 — the Ariel Lawan© (@ariLawan_) September 12, 2019

