Leah’s Lemonade: Summer Walker Is About To Put Them PAWS On Who!?

The Lemonade is a bit sweet and sour! There is some sad news for Black TV and Cinema…Terrence Howard says he is done acting after Empire, he wants to ‘stop pretending’ when it pertains into the next chapter of his life. However, on the flip side, can I get a one-two hand clap for JOAN CAROL CLAYTON, ESQ! For anyone who isn’t sure who she is, that is the lawyer of the culture from the hit TV-sitcom ‘Girlfriends’. Tracee Ellis Ross made a video with former castmates Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks and Persia White, talking about their appearance on Black-ish for an episode that embodies feminism.

ANOTHER ONE! DJ Khaled: a big congratulations to DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck here’s this video on social media. Wonder what the name of will be and if Khaled will be saying he’s The Father of the New Baby?

For the whew chile the ghetto of the day, Summer Walker and Producer London on the Track let social media know they’re dating and of course the drama followed…his baby mama leaked a conversation between Eboni and Summer and Square up…chile text messages. Meanwhile his other baby Erica Racine says that he was fooling w/ his other 2 Baby Mama’s before he dated Summer and now they’re mad. She claims he is a good father…NENE WHAT IS ALL?!

