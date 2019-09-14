TJ Jackson Questions Oprah’s Journalism Skills, “Just Completely Wrong!”

Lore’l had the pleasure of speaking with TJ Jackson who is Michael Jackson’s nephew and a member of the singing group 3T. He spoke to Lore’l about his new music and how things have changed since their group first started years ago. He even shared some of his groupie stories!

Lore’l also spoke to him about his uncle, the King of POP, and having guardianship over his three children. They caught up on how much time has gone by and how fast they have grown up. Lore’l asked him about Paris defending her father against 50 Cent and the entire Jackson family ‘s fight with Oprah. TJ says it was just wrong for her to participate in that false documentary and not let them have a voice in it too, “I never went to journalism school, but there are always 2 different sides to a story”. Listen to the full interview…

