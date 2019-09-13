If the tickets are too pricey Drake’s fans can still get a piece of his residency in Sin City. He will be providing a retail experience to coincide with his live shows.

As spotted on Hypebeast the 6 God has announced a pop up shop at the Wynn Plaza; the luxury shopping area at the Wynn hotel. The store will be an extension to his concert schedule at the Las Vegas property. Set to open this weekend the emporium will offer OVO x Wynn co-branded tees, pieces from the OVO Essentials collection and choice selections from the Fall/Winter 2019 collection. Addiitonally they will have weekly drops exclusive to that location.

The Wynn Plaza OVO pop up shop will open Saturday, September 14 to align with Drake’s first show at Wynn’s XS Nightclub.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Drake Launches OVO Pop Up Shop At Wynn Las Vegas was originally published on hiphopwired.com

