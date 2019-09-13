Jets QB Sam Darnold Diagnosed With Mono, Ruled Out For Upcoming Monday Night Game

New York Jets head coach, Adam Gase sounded absolutely upset as he announced during a presser his QB, Sam Darnold was diagnosed with Mono. Gase revealed that Darnold will not be suiting up for Monday’s upcoming matchup with the Cleveland Browns. You can immediately tell the news was a punch in the gut to the coach based on his posture alone as he addressed the New York media on Thursday (September 12).

Sam Darnold has mono and will miss Monday's game against the Browns, per Adam Gase. pic.twitter.com/b3rUSCVFNM — SNY (@SNYtv) September 12, 2019

Darnold missed practice on Wednesday from what was believed at the time to be strep throat. The QB was expected to be okay, but now the timetable for his return is uncertain. According to ESPN’s, Rich Cimini, Gase went to Darnold’s apartment to break the bad news to him personally. He is already experiencing the effects of the highly infectious disease that attacks the body’s immune system. Darnold has reportedly already lost five pounds. He is being quarantined to his apartment until the Jets medical staff deems him safe to be around the team again.

Darnold will be "quarantined" at his apartment until Jets' medical staff feels it's safe to expose him to rest of team. He's already lost 5 lbs. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 12, 2019

No details have been shared as to how Darnold contracted the disease, we just hope Gase was cautious due to its highly contagious nature. During the press conference, Gase announced that Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk will serve as Darnold’s backups. ESPN NFL Insider, Adam Schefter reported that Simien will be under center for the Monday night matchup with the Browns.

Siemian does have starting experience under his belt. During his two seasons with the Denver Broncos, he started in 24 games. Add this latest development to Odell Beckham Jr accusing Jets coaches of instructing their players to play dirty. We wish the Darnold a speedy recovery so he can hopefully get back on the field, but that could be some time. Most doctors state that it could be between 3-6 months before you feel healthy.

