Felicity Huffman’s White Privilege Got Her Sentenced To 14 Days, Twitter Dragging Commences

The blatant privilege of it all.

Actress Felicity Huffman, who was one of the biggest names caught up in the college admissions scandal, just received her punishment for trying to bribe her kid’s way into college.

Her sentence? 14 days in prison.

According to NBC News, Huffman was sentenced on Friday. Joined by her actor husband, William H. Macy, Huffman was also sentenced to a fine of $30,000 and 250 hours of community service.

“I am deeply sorry to the students, schools, and universities, that are impacted by my actions,” Huffman said, while choking up. “I take full responsibility for my actions and as a first step for making amends for my crime. I will accept whatever punishment you deem appropriate.”

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, who handed down the sentence, said the scandal demonstrated a major imbalance in America in which rich parents are able to give their kids more advantages. She said she didn’t relish sending Huffman to prison, but she believed it was the right decision.

“I don’t think anyone wants to be going to prison, I do think this is the right sentence here,” said Talwani. “You move forward and you can rebuild your life after this. You pay your dues.”

Yet there are tons of Black people in prison for minor non-violent offenses serving way more time than 14 days.

Of course, much of Twitter wasn’t happy with Huffman’s sentencing. Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services fraud for dishing out $15,000 to college fixer Rick Singer to cheat on daughter Sophia Grace Macy’s SAT test back in 2017. Yet, she somehow evaded a prison system in which the less wealthy and less White folks aren’t so lucky.

Ironically, probation officials initially said the government was at fault for setting Huffman’s sentencing range at four to nine months because the amount of money she paid should not be a factor in how she’s sentenced. They said Huffman should be subject to the lowest sentencing guidelines of zero prison time to six months. It looks like they got what they wanted.

“The mere fact that prosecutors asked for such little prison time showed that Huffman appeared to be in good position to avoid time behind bars,” said NBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos. “Federal courts are under obligation to avoid ‘unwarranted sentencing disparities.’ A sentence of incarceration for Felicity Huffman sure seems like an unwarranted sentencing disparity.”

So basically, there are people who think her sentencing is actually too severe.

Again, folks on Twitter had thoughts.

Let's be real. Felicity Huffman's sentence is an invitation to rich white parents all over America: Cheat if you must. You're safe. https://t.co/NrUlr3Hubh — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) September 13, 2019

