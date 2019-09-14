Birdman & Juvenile ft. Lil Wayne “Ride Dat,” Big Boi & Sleep Brown ft. CeeLo Green “Intentions” & More | Daily Visuals

Hell must’ve officially frozen over as the Hot Boys are back like cooked crack! Well, kinda back anyway.

After what seems like decades of bickering amongst one another, Birdman, Lil Wayne and Juvenile have finally put the nonsense behind them to collaborate in the clip for “Ride Dat” to once again get their Hot Boy with some grown man flavor while Weezy stays with a drank in his hand and some smoke in the other. Some things will never change.

Keeping with the theme of reunion specials, fellow southerners Big Boi and Sleepy Brown also make a comeback and throw themselves an exotic party and get things lit in the CeeLo Green assisted visuals to “Intentions.” When OutKast making that reunion album, b?!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ice-T (another comeback!), French Montana featuring Gunna, and more.

BIRDMAN & JUVENILE FT. LIL WAYNE – “RIDE DAT”

BIG BOI & SLEEPY BROWN FT. CEELO GREEN – “INTENTIONS”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. GUNNA – “SUICIDE DOORS”

ICE-T – “I’M TOO OLD FOR THIS DUMB SH*T”

THEREALSKITSO – “CARDS I’VE DEALT”

ANDY MINEO & LECRAE – “COMING IN HOT”

RICKY REMEDY FT. SMOKEPURPP & ZAY27 – “BODY BAG”

EDDIE KANE FT. RIM – “THIS IS WHAT I DO”

LIL GOTIT FT. LIL BABY – “DA REAL HOODBABIES”

NLE CHOPPA – “CAMELOT”

JACKBOY – “BIPOLAR”

RUCCI – “FUNCTION IN THE HOOD”

