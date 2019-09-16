CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Donates Backpacks, School Supplies To Underprivileged Children In Harlem

“It was great to be back at Schomburg Plaza where I grew up and give something back to today’s children,” said Wise.

After enduring a harrowing experience as a result of a flawed criminal justice system Korey Wise—a member of the Exonerated Five—is turning his pain into positivity through activism. According to the Amsterdam News, the Harlem native recently provided youngsters in his community with school supplies and backpacks just in time for the new school year.

Wise teamed up with a group called Friends of Public Schools Harlem Inc. for the initiative. The organization provides local schools in the community with the supplies needed to ensure the educational success of their students. Friends of Public Schools Harlem Inc. also donates funds to schools for the creation of health and wellness and arts programs. The group is on a mission to provide 4,000 students in Harlem with backpacks and supplies through a grant provided by The Migdol Family Foundation. At the event hosted by Wise at Harlem’s Schomburg Plaza over 200 students were served.

Wise says he was grateful to be able to pay it forward to children from his community. “It was great to be back at Schomburg Plaza where I grew up and give something back to today’s children,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “Being here and providing school supplies helps students start the school year better prepared to succeed and sends a message that somebody cares. It was great to see the smiles from parents and children. I thank the Friends of Public Schools Harlem and the Migdol Family for making it happen.” FPSH board member Jerry Migdol says that Wise’s support is instrumental in leveling the playing field when it comes to educational resources.

Since being exonerated in 2002 Wise—who has become a criminal justice reform advocate and public speaker—has continually used his platform and resources to give back. In 2015, he donated $190,000 to the University of Colorado’s Innocence Project to help fight wrongful convictions.

SEE ALSO:

Syracuse University Names Scholarship After Exonerated Five’s Kevin Richardson

‘When They See Us’ Gives The Central Park 5 The Humanity They Were Denied 30 Years Ago

"The O.G." Experience

Shaun King's Wife Took Over His Twitter Account And People Have Thoughts

10 photos Launch gallery

Shaun King's Wife Took Over His Twitter Account And People Have Thoughts

Continue reading Shaun King’s Wife Took Over His Twitter Account And People Have Thoughts

Shaun King's Wife Took Over His Twitter Account And People Have Thoughts

Shaun King and DeRay McKesson are in the middle of he-said-he-said war via Medium. They both are accusing each other of being fame hungry frauds. Now, Shaun King's wife, Rai King, has taken over her husband's Twitter account.  See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: 'She's The One Person Who Could Crush Trump' In a series of tweets, Rai defended her husband, who was recently honored by Rihanna for his activism, she accused McKesson of trying to destroy her family, "You want my children to be asked about it at school. You hope to ruin my career. You aim to destroy my marriage. In your “service” of Black people, @DeRay, you hope to spread enough lies and float enough inuendo (sic) to directly harm this Black woman??" https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1173050236056551425?s=20 She also questioned his fiances," I’m starting to wonder who you’re working for @Deray? Who’s paying you to do these things? What side are you really on? What are you deflecting from? Show us your receipts. Where are your tax returns? Where’s the report on your finances? Do what my husband & I did." https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1173048334711480321?s=20 She also slammed people who say that Shaun has bullied and not supported Black women, "Let me tell you all the Black women you don’t speak for… You don't speak for the daughters of Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz, who honored Shaun this past year for loving and fighting for their family and their legacy and speaking truth to power." https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1173031187541123077?s=20 In addition, she wrote, "Let me tell you all the Black women you don’t speak for… The mother of Trayvon Martin The mother of Da'Quan Huey The mother of Mike Brown The mother of Bianca Roberson The mother of DeAndre Harris The mother of Monroe Bird Shaun has fought for them endlessly for years." https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1173030510479757314?s=20 Some took exception with Rai King appearing to compare herself to wives in the civil rights movements. She wrote, "Our marriage has struggled under the weight of the work Shaun does. I find myself reading old accounts of wives in the Civil Rights Movement - trying to understand how they bore it all. It feels so unbearable sometimes." https://twitter.com/shaunking/status/1173043630740840448 King has been defending his name for weeks after Rihanna announced she would honor the Morehouse man at the Diamond Ball. Social media demanded that she reconsider. In response, King released a 72-page report of "every single penny I’ve ever raised since" Black Lives Matter began. The documents were compiled and authored in part by people like Tamika Mallory, Co-Chair of The Women’s March and Co-Founder of Justice League NYC and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt. The report focused on fundraisers that King promoted through his social media accounts and provided what King said was a full accounting of his financial relationship with Real Justice PAC and Action PAC along with five years of his tax returns. In addition, King said the authors of the fundraising report had unlimited access to his and his family's checking accounts, savings accounts, credit cards, retirement accounts and money management software. In addition, the families of Nia Wilson, Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher and multiple other people killed in recent years vouched for King. The family of Botham Jean, the man who was killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger a year ago this Friday, had nothing but glowing words for King. Twitter clearly had reactions to Rai King's Twitter rant. See below:      

Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise Donates Backpacks, School Supplies To Underprivileged Children In Harlem was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close