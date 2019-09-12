Angie’s HOT Topic: Ayanna Pressley and Dr. Monique W. Morris Speak On ‘Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools’

It’s CBC weekend here in Washington D.C. where many important people with the power to make change come together to do just that! Angie Ange was joined by Ayanna Pressley and Dr. Monique W. Morris as they prepared to speak on a panel discussing the new documentary, ‘Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools’.

Angie was also found out how Ayanna Pressley dealt with the personal attack of President Trump telling her and “The Squad” to ‘Go Back’ to the countries they came from.

If you would like to learn more about this film —> https://www.moniquewmorris.me/documentary

