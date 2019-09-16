The Lo’ Down With Lore’l: Revolt Summit Review, A New Destiny’s Child Album + More

Lore’l is here to give you all the juicy tea in The Lo’ Down with Lore’l. Over the weekends there’s always a lot going on so she had lots to spill. Lore’l started things off with a break down of a few highlights from the Revolt Summit…

Apparently, Rihanna is not pregnant but that dress sure had a lot of us fooled…

Even though Beyoncé didn’t win at the Emmys this weekend, she is still making money moves in the production world. Tune in tonight for a special behind the scenes look into how the Lion King soundtrack was made. “Beyoncé Presents: Making of Gift” will premiere on ABC tonight at 10pm with appearances by Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Blue Ivy and more!

Speaking of Beyoncé and music, did you know there will be a new Destiny’s Child album coming out?! Well neither did Beyoncé or Kelly or Michele or even Latoya but Mr. Mathew Knowles knew because he’s the only one pushing it! Find out what all Mathew has up his sleeve and more on today’s Lo’ Down with Lore’l.

Make sure to tune in Monday through Friday at 6:45am, 7:45am, and 8:45am!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: