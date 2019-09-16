CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

T.I. Rips Into MAGA Enthusiast Candace Owens At Revolt Summit [Video]

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

It’s no secret that T.I. has been at the forefront for social justice, and equality for the last couple of years. T.I. continued to use his platform and knowledge to advocate, most recently, during the Revolt Summit. During an open discussion, conservative Candace Owens and T.I. got into a highly emotional debate stemming from her unwavering support for Donald Trump.

During the panel discussion, the topic of Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” came up, the slogan which is deemed racist by most of Trump’s opposition, stirred up quite the conversation.

 

Owens made a statement that Make American Great Again was Ronald Reagan’s slogan. She then said “Was it racist when Ronald Reagan had it?” which retorted with a resounding “Yes.” T.I. then questioned Owens about the era in which America does Trump want the country to revert back to.

“Please answer this,” T.I. asked Owens. “When you say ‘Make America Great Again,’ which period are we talking about? The period when women couldn’t vote, the period when we were hanging from trees, or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?”

Owens, like the president she supports, tried to scurry around the question without providing a direct answer. She referred to how slavery was all over the world and tried to include that America ended slavery before it was ended in other places, which, is not true.

The back and forth did not end in Owens answering the question of course. She’d later take to Twitter to address the conversation, clearing up that she had no problems with Tip and still respects him despite their extremely different political views.

Trump Calls LeBron James ‘Dumb,’ Black Twitter Demolishes Him

40 photos Launch gallery

Trump Calls LeBron James ‘Dumb,’ Black Twitter Demolishes Him

Continue reading Trump Calls LeBron James ‘Dumb,’ Black Twitter Demolishes Him

Trump Calls LeBron James ‘Dumb,’ Black Twitter Demolishes Him

[caption id="attachment_2935682" align="alignleft" width="779"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] It’s not secret that Donald Trump has a serious issue with Black people, especially those who speak out against him and his divisive administration. Lately, the main way he lashes out at us is by questioning our intelligence. Case in point: On Friday night, while he should have been either asleep, creating strategies to protect our democracy from Russia or figuring out ways to reunite immigrant children their families, he was Twitter coming for LeBron James. See, James was being interviewed by CNN’s Don Lemon and spoke in detail about his new Promise school and his disdain for #45. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1025586524782559232 Yeah, he tried it. But don’t worry, Black Twitter didn’t let this racist tirade go down on their watch. They clapped all the way back.

T.I. Rips Into MAGA Enthusiast Candace Owens At Revolt Summit [Video] was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close