The Morning Hustle Salutes Rapsody For Working Women Wednesday [Video]

Every Wednesday is a special day on The Morning Hustle where we salute a special woman making moves! This week we had the pleasure of welcoming Rapsody to the show. On Air Jordan spoke with her about her new album ‘Eve’ and all of the buzz around it. She shares that she will always stay true to herself, no matter what the new trend is.

Rapsody also gave her perspective on Jermaine Dupri and his new genre of music, strap aka stripper rap. Plus she puts a spotlight on some of the amazing working women in her life. As you know Jordan is pro head wraps and bonnets but Rapsody was able to get him hip to a new term why head wraps are needed!

Check out her new visuals as well as her full conversation with On Air Jordan.

