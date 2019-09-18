Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Pronoun ‘They’ to its Dictionary

Merriam-Webster added more than 500 words to its dictionary Tuesday, including the non-binary pronoun “they.”“They” can be used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is non-binary. Non-binary is a spectrum of gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or exclusively feminine‍—‌identities that are outside the gender binary.

In an official announcement Tuesday, MW clarified their decision, saying “they” has consistently been used as a singular pronoun since the late 1300s, also noting they have evidence in its files of the non-binary “they” dating back to 1950 and that it’s likely there are earlier uses of “they” out there.

“They” is just one of the 533 new words and phrases added to the dictionary.

Some of the other newly added words and terms include: