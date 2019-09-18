‘The Boondocks’ To Return On HBO Max

The Boondocks revival has a new home, on HBO’s new streaming platform.

The show has been picked up for two seasons to air on HBO Max beginning in Fall 2020. 24 new episodes along with a 55-minute special plus the full library of the original three seasons will live on the platform. And for those wondering, yes, show creator Aaron McGruder is back as showrunner.

“‘The Boondocks’ was a revolutionary series that sparked conversations on hot button issues and brought dark subjects into the light with episodes like ‘The Trial of Robert Kelly’, ‘The Fundraiser’ and ‘The Story of Gangstalicious’,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV told Variety. “Aaron is a gifted visionary whose unique style of storytelling is a welcome voice and we are elated The Freemans are making their thugnificent comeback on HBO Max.”

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today. It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun,” McGruder told Variety.

The new version of The Boondocks will follow the adventures of Robert “Granddad” Freeman and his two grandsons, Riley and Huey as they see the community they’ve moved into similar to Woodcrest taken over by Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre regime. Life under Ruckus should turn out to be just as ridiculous as you’d may expect.

