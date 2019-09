I LOVE WHAT I DO BEING A RADIO PERSONALITY. TODAY I HAD A CALLER NAMED MARIA AND HER DREAM WAS TO SEE CHRIS BROWN. I AM HOSTING THE OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY AT BLISS AND YOU HAVE TO LISTEN TO HOW THINGS PLAYED OUT FOR MARIA… YOU WONT BELIEVE WHAT SHE IS GOING TO DO TO SEE CHRIS BROWN!!! IS SHE HIS BIGGEST FAN??? LISTEN AND LET ME KNOW!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: