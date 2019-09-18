HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Singer Tweet Cuts Off Her Long Natural Hair And Opts For A Short Cut For Fall

Singer Tweet is switching up her style and went to Atlanta based hairstylist Jasmine Collins better known as “Razor Chic” on Instagram for her short and sharp hairstyles. The master stylist and colorist has been in the industry for over 25 years and is a hair miracle worker, taking women whose hair has been damaged and edges reduced do to years of bad weaves, poor hair maintenance, alopecia and more. It’s no surprise the singer, who has beautiful hair that cascades down her back, trusted Collins for her big chop. Short hair has been trending and TWA’s and cropped cuts were spotted all over the NYFW runway.
Jasmine Collins posted an Image to Instagram on Wednesday stating, “We all know who this beauty chocolate soul is @tweet_ and yes she wanted to cut it off.” The two collaborated on a look with the singer wanting something would be easy to maintain. Collins stated via Instagram, “She wanted a easy haircut so we relaxed the sides and kept the crown natural.” Beauties, have you ever partially relaxed your hair? While we’ve heard of extremes like people relaxing their edges, relaxing parts of your hair to maintain specific looks is nothing new. Many women who wear weaves will relax only the leave out part.
View this post on Instagram
We all know who this beauty chocolate soul is @tweet_ and yes she wanted to cut it off🤦🏽♀️ She wanted a easy haircut so we relaxed the sides and kept the crown natural. Swipe left to see how beautiful she is embracing her own hair💯 #RAZORCHIC #Behindthechair #thecutlife #mobhair #modersalon @thecutlife @modernsalon #blonde #bob @behindthechair_com @bet @blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic NO WEAVE WAS ADDED🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 appointments available Razorchic.com or call salon 1-844-330-0895 #highlights #behindthechair #pravanna #razorchic #modernsalon @razorchicofatlantasalon
She then proceeded to show her audience, as she often does, the process of hair transformation. She buzzes the back of Tweet’s hair, shows the cutting, and then shows the beautiful final product! It’s a must watch.
Beauties, have you ever partially relaxed your hair? While we’ve heard of extremes like people relaxing their edges, relaxing parts of your hair to maintain specific looks is nothing new. Many women who wear weaves will relax only the leave out part. Tell us why or why not.
Are you feeling Tweet’s new haircut? Take our poll and let us know:
DON’T MISS:
The Weeknd Debuts A New Hairstyle And Black Twitter Is On One With The Jokes
#NYFWNOIR: It Took Over 2 Suitcases Of Hair To Create The Stunning Hairstyles For The Studio 189 NYFW Show
Celebrity Hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood Shares Why It’s Best To Trim Your Hair During A New Moon
#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week
#NYFWNOIR: Get Into All These Teeny Weeny Afros (And Fades!) That Sashayed Down The Runway At New York Fashion Week
1. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. MICHAEL KORSSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. 3.1. PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. 3.1. PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. 3.1. PHILLIP LIMSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 6 of 25
7. OSCAR DE LA RENTASource:Getty 7 of 25
8. NAEEM KHANSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. CHRISTIAN COWANSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. NOON BY NOORSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. NOON BY NOORSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. NOON BY NOORSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. ROMEO HUNTESource:Getty 14 of 25
15. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. PYER MOSSSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. PRABAL GURUNGSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. PRABAL GURUNGSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. CHRISTIAN SIRIANOSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. LAQUAN SMITHSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. LAQUAN SMITHSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINESource:Courtesy of Danielle James 24 of 25
25. STUDIO ONE EIGHTY NINESource:Courtesy of Danielle James 25 of 25
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Singer Tweet Cuts Off Her Long Natural Hair And Opts For A Short Cut For Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com