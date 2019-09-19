Dave East Cited For Battery After Struggle Ménage à Trois In Vegas

Dave East was living the life while in Las Vegas when ish went left, drastically. The NYC rapper and actor was cited for battery after allegedly getting into an altercation during a threesome gone wrong.

No wonder he chilled on the Xanax.

Reports TMZ:

The New York rapper was cited last weekend in Las Vegas after cops interviewed multiple witnesses to an altercation he and 2 women allegedly got into following an appearance Saturday night at Drai’s Nightclub.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Dave invited 2 women back to his room at the Delano hotel and started having sex with them. From Dave’s POV, he told officers that 1 woman was upset he wasn’t giving her as much attention … and flipped out.

Dave told cops she started hurling champagne bottles at him from across the room, and 2 of ’em made contact … striking him in the head and leaving cuts — which cops saw — on his arm and leg.

As for the woman’s version … she told officers that in the middle of the sexual encounter, she and Dave got into an argument, and he threw punches 5-6 times, with one hitting her arm. She said she ran to the bathroom to call cops. She made no mention of bottles being thrown.

Other witnesses included a third woman who entered the room once the argument started and one of Dave’s friends. The woman said Dave was the aggressor, while his buddy only saw the woman hurling bottles. Obviously, a he-said, she-said situation.

No one was arrested, but both East and the woman were cited for battery and treated for their injuries in separate hospitals.

The rapper’s attorney, Stacey Richman, vehemently denies the allegations, only noting that Dave East did put the woman out of the room for the sake of everyone else’s safety.

You can catch Dave East playing Method Man in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: