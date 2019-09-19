Jennifer Folkenroth, the American Lung Association National Tobacco Director, Talks The Real Dangers of Vaping

Jennifer Folkenroth, the National Tobacco Director for the American Lung Association joined The Morning Hustle crew in a conversation about the new laws in Detroit banning flavored tobacco. Jennifer gave the facts from the American Lung Association on the real effects these e-cigarettes, JUUL pods and other forms of vaping are having on us and our youth. Did you know that one JUUL pod is equivalent to 20 cigarettes?!

Lore’l, Jordan and Angie also wanted to know more about the effects of weed pens and hookah. Jennifer let us know that research is still being conducted on weed pens but what she shared about hookah, surprised everyone! Watch the full interview to gain a better understanding and to learn even more information visit https://www.lung.org/

Tobacco is gross. Just stay away from it! In t he words of Jennifer Folkenroth, the only thing that you should be breathing in your lungs is “healthy, clean, pure air”.

