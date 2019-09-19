Mo’Nique Hit With Multiple Tax Liens By IRS Totaling $620K

Veteran comedienne and Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique is joining the list of entertainers accused by the IRS of owing years on unpaid taxes.

According to The Blast, Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, had a federal tax lien filed against them in Georgia. Uncle Sam claims the couple did not pay their full tax bill for 2015 and owe $170,720.24 in back taxes. In 2016, the agency hit Mo’Nique with three additional liens citing that the actress hadn’t paid taxes for the years 2013 ($201,695.99) and 2014 ($188,208.99) for a total of $389,904.98, but it looks as if there’s more to be added to that debt.

New court documents reportedly show that the Georgia Department of Revenue has issued yet another lien against the couple for an additional $60,0000. Dating back to 2015 and 2016, the total includes interest and fees added to the original $31K debt, bringing the overall total to a whopping $620,000.

Earlier this year while announcing her residency in Las Vegas, Mo’Nique sat down with the Washington Post and addressed rumors that she was difficult to work with, stating that her fight was never about money but respect.

‘I can’t waste my energy worrying about if you like me. Respect me,” Mo’Nique said. “And then when you say to somebody, ‘Well, why don’t you like her?’ ‘Well, it’s just something about her.’ ‘Well, b*tch, what is it?!’”

Mo’Nique also revealed that she doesn’t plan on changing her stance regarding certain high profile Black gatekeepers in the industry. The award winning actress states that if being omitted from certain conversations is the price she has to pay to set the bar for others, she’s fine with that.

“Hattie McDaniel took an ass-whooping for me. Eartha Kitt took an ass-whooping for me. Louise Beavers took an ass-whooping for me. These women took ass-whoopings so that I would not have to. So as I called their names out, it would be an honor for me if a little girl who’s not here yet was able to say, ‘Mo’Nique took an ass-whooping for me.’ ”

As of press time. Mo’Nique nor her husband Sidney have commented on the tax issue.

