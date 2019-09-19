Yesterday, Tekashi 6ix 9ine testified that fellow rapper Trippie Redd was in a rival gang. When Twitter found that out, people were making all kinds of memes about the situation. There were people who were disappointed that Tekashi engaged in this kind of lifestyle, but is now snitching on everyone who he was getting down with. And there are others who believe that they too would flip like this if faced with 47 years of prison.

Now Tekashi has confirmed that Jim Jones is a member of the Nine Trey Bloods.

Q: Who is Jim Jones?#6ix9ine: He's a retired rapper.

Q: Is he a member of Nine Trey?

A: Yes. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 19, 2019

Prosecutors took time to play a phone call between Nine Trey godfather Mel Murda and Jones. In the phone call Jones can be heard saying, “6ix9ine was never a gang member, they going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bullshit.”

Thursday was the third day of testimony in the hearing for Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison. They also played the dash cam footage from July 2018 when Tekashi claims he was kidnapped by Harv and some others.

The video begins with a car crashing into the back of an SUV in with Tekashi was traveling in. Two men then try to force him out of his vehicle all while his former bodyguard can be heard telling Tekashi to cough up all his money, then can be heard saying “Get in the car. We gonna shoot you!”

Tekashi got into Ellison’s car by force, and took off. Once they were driving Tekashi’s driver attempted to follow, but decided it’s bet if he gets the help of the police. Harv took Tekashi to his house so his girlfriend could bring down jewelry that was to be exchanged for Tekashi’ freedom. Tekashi was eventually released but not before he was pistol-whipped and taken further from his home.

Tekashi’s testimony is expected to wrap up today.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Name Drops “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As a Nine Trey Gang Member was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

