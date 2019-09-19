Jamal Adams Says ‘NFL Is A Joke’ After Getting Fined For Hit On Baker Mayfield

Jamal Adams was fine almost $22,000 for a late hit on Cleveland Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield, he was also flagged 15 yards for the hit on the second-year quarterback.

The fine was handed down on Wednesday, following the Browns and Jets primetime matchup on Monday night. Adams was visibly upset with the call on the field at the time, and when he was notified of the fine, he voiced his frustrations on Twitter.

“This league is a damn joke! I just got fined $21k for this hit, I signed up to play football not two hand touch, bullshit! I don’t give a damn about these soft rules protecting QBs. Im gonna play MY brand of football every time I step on the field. SMH.”

The play happened in the first quarter, so the outcome of the game was still very much in question. Because of that, the Jets briefly took Adams off the field because of his emotions, Adam Gase explained why.

“I thought he was getting fired up pretty good, and I clicked over [to the defensive coaches] and I was like, ‘Hey, we need to be careful here,’” Jets coach Adam Gase said when talking about benching Adams in the fourth quarter. “I was worried that something bad was going to happen, we need him for the next week. They were smart and they pulled him off. I said, ‘Just calm him down,’ and then we were off the field.”

The Jets ended up losing the game 23-3, and fell to 0-2. The Jets will be looking for their first win in the Adam Gase era when they take on defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots this Sunday in Foxboro.

