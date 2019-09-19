Ice Cube, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Quik Headline 2nd Annual Welcome To The West Music Festival

The second annual Welcome To The West Music Festival features a stacked lineup of veteran acts along with some of the rising acts that are carrying the torch for the OGs before them. This Friday (September 20), Ice Cube, DJ Quik, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, and Roddy Ricch headline the fest in Ontario, Calif.

Last year, the late Nipsey Hussle headlined the sold-out inaugural Welcome To The West event and this year’s happenings will take place with the spirit of the hustling rap star heavy in the building. A special tribute performance for Nipsey will take place featuring artists who worked closely with him.

Joining the aforementioned acts on the Toyota Arena stage are Dom Kennedy, G Perico, King Lil G, Suga Free, Joe Moses, Malaynah, Roscoe, J-Stone, Stupid Young, and Young Drummer Boy.

The concert kicks off at 8:00PM PST. For more information and tickets, check out this link.

