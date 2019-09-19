While it’s easy to think that models having access to the best estheticians doesn’t leave any room for skincare issues, Adwoa Aboah proves that it’s not the case. We love when celebs use their platform to foster change and uplift the community and the model is doing just that!

As the founder of Gurls Talk, an online community that welcomes women of various ages to openly discuss topics ranging from mental health to body image, the month of September focuses on skin and body. In honor of the program, Adwoa got candid with her fans about her struggles with acne by posting a series of selfies. The selfies reflect a year-long project that documented her ups and downs with acne. From dark spots to blemishes and everything in between Adwoa is holding nothing back.

There is no denying that sharing untouched images of ourselves, flaws and all can be an uncomfortable experience, it’s also empowering. Acne is one of the most common skin conditions that affects so many people from various ages. Like Adwoa, we believe that it’s important to show the world that you should be comfortable in your own skin no matter what. And her fans agree!

One fan in particular commended her vulnerability saying, “I can’t tell you how refreshing it is to have someone speak out honestly and open heartedly about adult acne and the struggles that go with it, the fan shares. ” I suffered for so many years and even at the ripe age of 40, it still lingers and troubles me. I have the scars to prove it. I feel every pain babes. Thank you for baring all to us and advocating positivity in a real way.”

While we can all agree that dealing with the ups and downs of acne can be a trying process, it feel amazing to know that we are not alone. Acne doesn’t define our beauty or who we are as people. And we are so proud of Adwoa for creating the conversation.

How have you struggled with acne? Let us know down in the comments below!

Adwoa Aboah Gets Real About Her Acne Struggles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com