The Most Outrageous Things To Come Out Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Thursday Testimony

Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Revealing Some Seriously Shocking Things During His Testimony
If you’ve been on the internet at all today, then you already know that the details of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s case are completely taking over every topic of conversation.
Thursday, September 19 marks the 3rd day of testimony for Daniel Hernandez, more commonly known by his stage name, Tekashi 6ix9ine. The previous two days of testimony definitely provided some comedic tidbits from the rapper, but for some reason, the information being released about Thursday’s day in court are especially outrageous and prove that Tekashi isn’t leaving the trolling game anytime soon.
One of the most headline-worthy reveals from today’s testimony is the unexpected involvement of Jim Jones.
According to reports from TMZ, Tekashi testified that fellow New York rapper Jim Jones is a member of Nine Trey.Prosecutors played a phone conversation between Jones, Shotti and Mel Murda in which they’re all talking about getting revenge on 6ix9ine for snitching, where they make multiple references to Tekashi getting “violated.” After the recording was played, Tekashi identified Jones as a member of the gang. Though that information on it’s own has people scratching their head, how 6ix9ine identified Jones is what really has everyone talking.Before snitching on Jones and admitting that he’s a member of Nine Trey, Tekashi identifies the Bronx native as “a retired rapper.”
Jim Jones just released an album in May, so he’s far from retired–which might make this slight from 6ix9ine even more disrespectful than the snitching.
Cardi B has also reportedly been roped into this case. During cross examination, the rapper confirmed she was a member of the Bloods when asked if he copied the blueprint to her success by using gang members in his projects, which Tekashi denied.