Yes, Twin! Beyonce Wows Fans Dressed As Lisa Bonet!

When one icon pays homage to another icon, the world takes notice. Still celebrating her 38th birthday, Beyonce shared pics on her website, from her 37th year that included several images of her dressed as 80s icon, Lisa Bonet for Halloween!
Beyonce’s resemblance to Bonet is uncanny. Fans noticed the visual additions to her website early Friday morning (Sept 20) and immediately took to social media to weigh-in!
Since her fame in the 1980s, Bonet has kept a relatively low profile. Usually finding herself in the Hollywood spotlight while supporting her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, or her husband, Jason Momoa.
Last Halloween, Beyonce blew our minds with her cosplay of Toni Braxton and Flo Jo. Now we have to add Lisa Bonet to the list. Can’t wait to see who Queen Bey is going to be this Halloween!
