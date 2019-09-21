10-Year-Old Girl Goes Viral For Posting Video Celebrating Her Beautiful Afro

It’s not a secret that our children’s hair has been under attack lately, but one little Nashville girl is turning being bullied into a moment of empowerment and self-love.

This week, middle school student Promise Sawyers posted an amazing video of herself explaining how regardless of being made fun of, she will continue to keep wearing her natural afro “bigger and better” to school.

“I told my mom and she said, “Don’t forget who you are and whose you are! And I said, “Okay. So today, I’m going back to school and I’m coming back bigger and better. And don’t allow anyone to steal your joy, don’t give them that much power. I am Promise Miamor Sawyers”

The fifth-grader told FOX 17 Nashville News that when she started the school year at Head Middle Magnet she was wearing braids, but decided to take them out and rock her afro. But the kids at her school had a lot “of mean things to say.”

According to FOX 17, her mother, Qui Daugherty, said that “in their house, they meet negativity with positivity,” so before Promise went to school the next day, she “asked her how she felt that morning.”

“I felt confident and pretty,” Sawyers replied but says she was discouraged by all the negative comments. “At my old school, people thought my hair was cool.”

That’s when Promise made her video to hype herself up for the day.

“The video was made at that point, like she’s really taking a stance,” Daugherty told Yahoo Lifestyle. “The immediate family was more proud of that moment, but we had no idea the impact that it was gonna make and the amount of messages.”

Since the video went on social media, it’s garnered more than 2 million views and more than 100K shares.

Looking at all of the positive comments, Daughtery feels “blessed.”

“It’s impacted people in so many different ways. It’s made a huge impact behind the scenes that has blessed me personally.”

Promise has also inspired Kelly Clarkson who had her on her show on Friday, along with Tracee Ellis Ross, who said that she was “empowered” by the middle schooler.

“I saw your video and I was so moved because your hair is an extension of your legacy, what you come from, your story and everything that you are and your beauty,” the Golden Globe winner said to Promise, who was in tears.

“And I am so glad that you know that at 10-years-old what it took me so long to learn about myself. And you are such an example.”

We love it! You go Promise!

10-Year-Old Girl Goes Viral For Posting Video Celebrating Her Beautiful Afro was originally published on hellobeautiful.com