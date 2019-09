Every Tuesday our White House Corespondent Geoff Bennett checks in to keep us up to date on everything we need to know in politics. This week Ange asked about the continuous reports on Trump’s impeachment. Is it really going to happen? What would happen if it did occur? Should people get their “Impeach The Peach” shirts and signs ready? Listen to his full report for details…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: