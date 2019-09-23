Asking For A Friend: What’s The Proper Etiquette For Buying A Drink At The Bar?

H Street Festival was celebrated this weekend in D.C. so there were a lot of events and parties going on. Lore’l, being new to the city, wanted to experience it all! Her and two of her friends went out to a bar and someone asked if he could buy her a drink. Since Lore’l was with her friends she believes it’s only right that he purchases drinks for them too. We asked our listeners what they thought. So, Asking For A Friend, what is the proper etiquette for buying a drink at the bar for someone you’re interested in?

