The Jasmine Brand Gives The Lo’ Down On Her Career + More!

We all get our news from a number of sources but there are only a few that are the go-to sites and The Jasmine Brand is definitely that! Jasmine Brand is the creator of The Jasmine Brand and now co-owns the company. She shares with Lore’l and Angie Ange how leaving her 9-5 turned into a career she quite frankly didn’t ask for. Jasmine is proud of the brand that started with just a few page views on local DMV celeb stories to now 100s of thousands of views on topics worldwide. Hear more of her story in her full interview with Angie Ange and Lore’l as they salute her for Working Women Wednesday!

