Dame Dash is pleading with the legal system to give him a break. The cake-a-holic is citing that he has fulfilled his parental obligations to his ex-wife.

TMZ is reporting that the Harlem native is requesting the courts take him off a child support agreement that he has been legally bounded too since filing for divorce in 2009. His most recent filing claims he should no longer have to pay $6,000 a month for both of his daughters with fashion designer Rachel Roy. His oldest daughter Ava is now 19 and California law stipulates that the court order shall last until the child is 18 barring they are no longer a high school student.

In additional Dash claims he isn’t balling out like he used to. According to the paperwork he only made a little bit over $58,000 in 2018 and that Roy should be funding the kids’ day to day activities as she reportedly makes $500,000 a year and lives a very cozy life with regular trips to Europe. He is also asking the judge that he be refunded the payments made after Ava turned 19.

The ex couple have had a very turbulent relationship since divorcing. In 2015 Rachel accused him of domestic assault. He would later claim that she mismanaged the Rachel Roy Clothing brand via a $2.5 million lawsuit.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE TV

Dame Dash Wants Child Support Payments Stopped, Claims He Only Made $56K In 2018 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

