Valedictorian Who Battled Homelessness Starts School At Yale

Atlanta native Chelesa Fearce is living proof that you can rise above your circumstances and overcome the odds. Despite battling homelessness throughout her high school years, she went on to be named valedictorian of her class, graduated from Spelman College and is now a student at Yale University, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Fearce, 23, is currently pursuing her MD–PhD degree at the Yale School of Medicine; a major step towards her goal of launching a career in psychiatry. Fearce’s journey to the prestigious Ivy League school was no easy feat. While attending Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia she and her family were homeless. She would often go without food and would use the stove lights at motels for her studying sessions. Despite living in those conditions, she earned a 4.5 grade point average and was named valedictorian of her class in 2013. Her academic accomplishments garnered her a full scholarship to Spelman College. After graduating from the historically Black college with a degree in biochemistry, she went on to work for a national health agency and started the next step in her academic journey at Yale last month.
Fearce says her experience with homelessness instilled values that she has taken with her throughout every stage of her life. “Homelessness taught me how to work hard, always persevere and never let anything get in my way,” she told the news outlet. “It really helped show my resilience when I applied for college and medical school.”
Fearce and her family have been dedicated to paying it forward and helping those in need. There was a scholarship named in her honor for homeless students determined to further their education. Her mother Reenita Shepherd has become the foster parent of four children and is currently serving as a caretaker for a former homeless shelter director.
SEE ALSO:
Will Smith To Help Raise $50 Million To Combat Global Homelessness
City Of Atlanta Raises $50 Million To Create Homes For The Homeless
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 50
2. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson2 of 50
3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison3 of 50
4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar4 of 50
5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah5 of 50
6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama6 of 50
7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead7 of 50
8. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers8 of 50
9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe9 of 50
10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston10 of 50
11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan11 of 50
12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley12 of 50
13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison13 of 50
14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant14 of 50
15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison15 of 50
16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker16 of 50
17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka17 of 50
18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham18 of 50
19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino19 of 50
20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers20 of 50
21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks21 of 50
22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson22 of 50
23. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall23 of 50
24. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz24 of 50
25. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins25 of 50
26. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin26 of 50
27. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas27 of 50
28. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree28 of 50
29. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene29 of 50
30. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry30 of 50
31. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn31 of 50
32. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou32 of 50
33. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis33 of 50
34. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris34 of 50
35. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane35 of 50
36. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler36 of 50
37. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou37 of 50
38. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown38 of 50
39. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen39 of 50
40. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin40 of 50
41. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder41 of 50
42. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett42 of 50
43. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell43 of 50
44. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki44 of 50
45. “Roots” by Alex Haley45 of 50
46. “Sula” by Toni Morrison46 of 50
47. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho47 of 50
48. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake48 of 50
49. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup49 of 50
50. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell50 of 50
Valedictorian Who Battled Homelessness Starts School At Yale was originally published on newsone.com