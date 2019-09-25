What You Need To Know About Impeachment ?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi served us some big breaking news yesterday. She had announced a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Some of us aren’t fully aware of what this means. Here are some bullet points:

Impeachment : a charge of misconduct made against the holder of a public office

In other words Congress is fed up! They believe the President is no longer fit to serve and needs to be removed from office ASAP.

According to what The Constitution says: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Who can impeach the president?

Congress

House of Representatives

The House can vote to impeach a president for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” It’s up to the House to decide what that means.

However, what most people have confused is impeaching the president is not the same thing as removing the president from office.

Senate holds a trial presided over by the chief justice of the United States. Two presidents in American history have been impeached Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton President Richard Nixon resigned as well. None have been actually removed from office.

Impeachment inquiry: first step in the impeachment process

We will continue to keep you all updated!