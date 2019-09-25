Mike Vick Is Not Here For Cam Newton’s Off The Field Drip

Retired NFL quarterback, Mike Vick had some interesting things to say about current Carolina Panthers star QB, Cam Newton’s interesting choices when it comes to fashion. Newton’s 2019-20 season is off to a rocky start with him currently sidelined with a Lisfranc injury. Newton’s Panthers are currently sitting at 1-2 in this young season, so there isn’t much to focus on except his off the field drip. One look in a particular, where Newton showed rocking a scarf had everyone’s attention.

During a recent episode of FS1’s sports show, Speak For Yourself, Vick alongside professional hater Jason Whitlock let his displeasure be known for Newton’s fit.

“You got everybody watching, Cam. Including your teammates. This is not a fashion show. This is football. Throw the suit on. The hats was cool — got away with that. But I mean, I respect Cam for what he does as a football player. I respect him because he loves fashion. But it’s a different demeanor, different approach you have to take as far as your appearance and everything, man. Everything plays a factor.”

.@MichaelVick says he isn’t a fan of Cam Newton's fashion in the locker room "This isn’t a fashion show. This is football." pic.twitter.com/2S9TiVUF6D — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) September 23, 2019

Now Vick had some off the field issues he had to deal with himself while he was playing so it should come as no surprise that some people are rolling their eyes. Vick also had some interesting comments about Colin Kaepernick’s afro back in 2017. While the irony is so obvious, Newton shouldn’t be worried about what sports pundits are saying about his choice of fashion. Right now he is probably more focused on how he is going to get back on the field and help his team win the NFC South.

Right now that is looking shaky with Cam battling a foot injury and lingering shoulder problem he has dealt with the last few seasons. Carolina’s next matchup will be against the Houston Texans, where they are hoping to build off last weeks win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Photo: Logan Riely/AAF / Getty

