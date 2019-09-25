The Milwaukee Bucks Were Fined For Tampering… With Their Own Player

The NBA is not joking about cracking down on the tampering that ran took over this offseason. The league has announced that they are fining the Milwaukee Bucks $50,000 for mentioning that they plan on offering Giannis Antetokounmpo a supermax once he becomes eligible.

According to Shams, following general manager of the Bucks Jon Horst comments, the organizations will be responsible for the tab for his comments. about their own player.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating league rules governing timing of player contract comments, when team spoke publicly about offering Giannis Antetokounmpo the super max. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2019

Horst was aware that he could not specify the details of the offer mentioning that it would violate league rules, but apparently, just mentioning they would offer the supermax, violated the rules.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews shared the league’s official statement, which said, “Teams cannot commit to offer a ‘supermax’ extension prior to the summer following a player’s seventh season in the NBA.”

Giannis becomes an unrestricted free agent, meaning he will be free to sign with any team he wants, for any amount of money, in the summer of 2021, but because the Bucks are the team that drafted him, they will get a headstart in negotiations as they can discuss an extension beginning in the Summer of 2020.

Everybody expects them to pull out all the stops to keep the three-time All-Star. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game en route to winning MVP.

It has been reported that Milwaukee will be allowed to offer him $247 million throughout a five-year contract, which would be good for a $49.4 million average annual value. The $247 million price tag would surpass Russell Westbrook for largest contract in NBA history.

The Bucks have proved that they are willing to open up the checkbook as this million they spent over $250 million on the combination of Kris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and George Hill.

While they’ve proved they’re willing to spend, we are not sure if it will be enough to retain the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Time will tell.

Nike Unveils Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America" Collection (Photos) 12 photos Launch gallery Nike Unveils Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America" Collection (Photos) 1. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 1 of 12 2. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 2 of 12 3. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 3 of 12 4. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 4 of 12 5. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 5 of 12 6. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 6 of 12 7. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 7 of 12 8. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 8 of 12 9. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 9 of 12 10. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 10 of 12 11. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 11 of 12 12. Nike Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America' Collection Source:NIke 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Nike Unveils Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Coming To America” Collection (Photos) Nike Unveils Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Coming To America" Collection (Photos) Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo's first signature sneaker with Nike the Air Zoom Freak 1 is here and already has been featured in a plethora of colorways. Today (July 16), the sportswear giant unveiled the Coming to America collection which features the kicks plus matching apparel based on the iconic film.

The Milwaukee Bucks Were Fined For Tampering… With Their Own Player was originally published on Cassiuslife.com