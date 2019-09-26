Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Harrassed On The Set Of A Magazine Shoot

On an upcoming episode of WeTv’s “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop,” rapper Cardi B opens up about being sexually harassed early on in her career.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his d— out,” Cardi told host Angie Martinez in a clip obtained by PEOPLE. “I was so f—ing mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Cardi was shocked when the magazine owner didn’t even flinch when she brought the assault to his attention. The moment came back to mind for the 26-year-old as the “Me Too” movement became mainstream.

“I was like, ‘[You’re] fucking bugging. You know what? I’m out,’” she explained. “You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’ When I see the Me Too movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls— s—. It happens, really, every day.”

Martinez asked the new mom if she had encountered an unfortunate incident like that since.

Cardi responded, “Oh, hell no. I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram … I’ll f—ing violate.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has opened up about the assault. She told Cosmo in 2018, “When I was trying to be a [music video] vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d—s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

You can watch more of the episode when it airs on VH1 Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. EST on WE tv.

