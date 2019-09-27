Who’s Cappin’? Brittney Taylor, That’s Who!

It’s Friday so you know that means! It’s time for Who’s Cappin’ with Lore’l! This week Brittney Taylor, from Love and Hip-Hop, gets the prize. She’s done a few shady things in her past but after she started a fight at a cancer charity event, Lore’l had to go in on her! Being a former reality star in the Love and Hip-Hop franchise, Lore’l also drops a few gems for these girls who think Reality-TV is a career and will do anything for a storyline. SMH. See the full video for all the details…

